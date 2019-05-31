

Fire crews and police responded to a call about a chemical spill in the north end of Barrie on Friday morning.

Police cordoned off the area on Cundles Drive just east of Bayfield around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say a five-gallon bucket of an acid-based etching product spilled from the back of a truck.

An environmental services company has been called to clean up and dispose of the spilled product.

Fire crews say there is no danger to the public.

One lane on Cundles Drive and a portion of Carlton Road to Charlbrook Avenue is closed for the cleanup.