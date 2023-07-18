Chefs come in all sizes at the Healthy Cooking Summer Workshop's class
Children aren't the only ones who love a crispy chicken parmesan for the main course and lemon raspberry scones for dessert.
Yet half-a-dozen children aged 8 to 13 joined the Healthy Cooking Summer Workshop for Kids on Monday at the Countryside United Church to learn how to cook such a meal.
Leah Dyck organized the course, running the Fresh Food Weekly program that feeds more than 50 food-insecure people.
"This one we just did was our first, and it was basically to test the market. I wanted to know if parents were interested and if the children enjoyed themselves. And it sounds like they did," Dyck said.
The two-hour workshop was run by Dyck's mother, Mary, who has taught children about eating healthy at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia for the past eight years.
Dyck said half of the registration fee will go towards feeding recipients currently on Fresh Food Weekly's food security program; the rest will buy supplies for the classes.
"I'm getting calls about when the next class is, so I think it was a success," she said.
To register, visit Fresh Food Weekly.
