Cheer on Canada's World Cup team in Barrie's City Hall Rotunda

Barrie City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Barrie City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver