

CTV Barrie





Are you a millionaire?

If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Barrie area for Wednesday night’s draw check those numbers.

The OLG says two winning tickets worth $11 million each were sold for the $22 million jackpot in the Barrie and Sudbury areas.

According to the OLG, the Barrie area includes 34 communities outside of the city, including Alliston, Coldwater, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, and Midland, but does not include Orillia.

Check your numbers on the OLG website.