Chatsworth man, 21, accused of killing roommate's cat
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 1:22PM EDT
A 21-year-old Chatsworth man is facing charges of animal cruelty after allegedly killing his roommate’s cat.
Grey County OPP says the man is accused of throwing the cat against a wall after it urinated on his sandals. Police say it was thrown with such force that it died.
He now faces criminal charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.