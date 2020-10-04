BARRIE -- A charitable store in Barrie, which has been serving the community for years, has officially closed its doors.

Glowing Hearts Give and Get Centre locked up at 3 p.m. on Sunday. For the past four years, the store has been collecting donations of gently-used clothing, toys, and household items to then give back to people in need in the community, but staff members say they can no longer afford the rent and overhead at their location on Bradford street.

“It’s a sad day because there’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into keeping this place up and running, day to day, week to week, month to month,” said Volunteer Nikki Glahn on Sunday. “This has been a tough year for everybody. Not just families, but agencies such as this, it’s affected them as well.”

As the store closed up on Sunday afternoon, Glahn said they plan to donate all of the leftover items to other local charities who can use them.

Although the store is closing, the charity will forge ahead. Organizers are hoping for support and monetary donations from the community to continue to serve people in other ways.

On Saturday, Glowing Hearts Give and Get Centre President Cindy Thompson said they are open to the idea of reopening the store at another location if they can get enough funding in the future.