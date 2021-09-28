Charity golf tournament tees off in Thornton

Barrie, Ont. -

Golfers teed off at the 8th annual Christmas Cheer Charity Golf Tournament at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club in Thornton.

Nearly 140 players hit the fairways on Tuesday to mark the launch of the fundraising season.

Events like the golf tournament, which includes a silent auction, contribute to the annual goal of raising $250,000 to help make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

Christmas Cheer Toy chair Stephane Quenneville said the charity donated food and toys to over 5,000 people last year.

"And we're expecting the need will be the same or grow again this year," Quenneville added.

The golf tournament was also a thank you to the sponsors who will help Christmas Cheer reach its lofty goal.

All proceeds support the Barrie Christmas Cheer Charity that caters to nearly 1,760 local families over the holiday season.

Complete information on more events and how to donate to Christmas Cheer is available here.