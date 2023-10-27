Charity drive ships hundreds of hockey equipment to the Northwest Territories

A shipment of precious hockey cargo is on its way from Barrie to the Northwest Territories.

Hundreds of hockey bags full of equipment and 200 hockey sticks have been shipped to the small community of Behchoko, approximately one-hour northwest of Yellowknife.

"It has a high school, and right near the school is a rink that's not being used because they don't have any equipment," said Graham McWaters, founder of the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive. "This for us, it's like Christmas day."

McWaters started the drive nine years ago after taking his son to a Silver Stick youth tournament in Midland, Ont.

"I was watching as Indigenous boys were taking their stuff inside with garbage bags, then I saw somebody fixing a helmet that had no shield on it," he added. "I asked the gentleman, 'Could you use some gently used equipment?"

This is the first time McWaters has been able to expand his outreach outside Ontario. He has already provided over 3,500 hockey bags of equipment for First Nations in the province.

CN Rail is partnering with McWaters to help make the 6-day trek north happen.

"It's emotional, who didn't grow up playing hockey," said Joanna McFatridge, CN Rail Shipment Quality Officer. "So getting goods in the hands of kids that actually want to play and actually enjoy getting out on the ice, it goes a long way."

McFatridge said the shipment's journey begins Friday night by stopping at CN Rail's Brampton site.