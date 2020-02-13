BARRIE -- Spinal Cord Injury Ontario (SCIO) held its 20th annual Ski and Snowboard Day at Craigleith Ski Club in The Blue Mountains on Thursday.

The day offers those with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities a chance to try out adaptive sit-skiing. For some, it's the first time skiing since their injury.

Nearly 300 people from across the province took part in today's event.

According to the SCIO, every day at least one person in Ontario sustains a spinal cord injury.

The SCIO has been supporting people with spinal cord injuries since 1945.