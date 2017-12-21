

Rob Cooper , CTV Barrie





With just days left until Christmas the clock is ticking for local charities that are still coming up short of their donation targets.

The Routes Transport Group donated more than 900 turkeys to the Barrie Food Bank Thursday bringing it closer to its goal of collecting 180,000 pounds of food.

“This is a huge day for us,” said executive director Peter Sundborg who added the food bank is approximately 10,000 pounds short of its target.

The food bank estimates they will help 2,800 people and nearly 600 households in December.

At the Salvation Army in Barrie, it’s all hands on deck for the Christmas Kettle Campaign. More than 20 kettles are scattered across the city as an army of volunteers is helping the Salvation Army reach its $505,000 goal.

“At this point we’re at 90 per cent of our goal, we’ve got three days left and we know the community is going to come through,” said Major Doug Lewis.

As for Christmas Cheer, the charity has so far raised $225,000 and is still short of its $250,000 fundraising goal.

All three organizations are continuing to accept donations.