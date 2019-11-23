Christmas is a competitive season between spending your dollars and time with family and friends. With plenty of charities looking for help this time of year, it can be a struggle either financially or by way of volunteers.

Every Christmas season when the kettlebells come out, one person the Salvation Army can depend on is long-time volunteer Judy Schoenich.

"The Salvation Army has always been close to my heart," says Schoenich, who tries to take at least one shift for the kettle campaign, "I have volunteered for them over the years. Many times in the soup kitchen and I just feel it's a wonderful organization."

Schoeneich is one of the many volunteers offering her time to The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign, which kicked off last week. Dozens of kettles are scattered around the city, and it's their most important fundraiser of the year.

Most of the season's big holiday fundraisers are now in full swing and shoppers are frequently asked for donations when walking by or cashing out.

"I think everyone needs a little bit of the pie," said a Saturday shopper, "and you know they're all coming out, especially at Christmas. It's a time of giving."

Meanwhile, it was a food sorting day at the Barrie Food Bank. On Saturday, volunteers with the social service, - which feeds more than 2,800 people a month, – worked through more than 60,000 pounds of food, according to Executive Director Peter Sundborg.

"We have almost 45 people here today helping to sort out," says Sundborg. He adds the food bank will have three more sorting sessions before the holidays are done, "we couldn't do it without them. We have almost 500 additional volunteers who just help with food sorts and food drives."

CTV's Toy Mountain campaign is back again this year, teaming up with radio partners 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106. Police in Bradford were accepting donations. Everything collected this year will go to Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and Feeding Families.

"It's a great cause you know," said a local resident who donated toys to the Command Post held at the Walmart in Bradford Saturday, "if you can afford to give something back to those less fortunate then we are happy to do so, and try to teach our little guys to give back.