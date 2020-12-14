BARRIE, ONT. -- This year hit the region's most vulnerable with several challenges, leaving shelters, food banks and charities to working overtime. And without critical fundraisers, charities are counting on the holidays even more.

"We usually have about 18 kettles out, pretty much everywhere," said Capt. Stephanie Watkinson, executive director of the Barrie Salvation Army, remembering times when red kettles were seen in LCBO's, Walmarts, and other high traffic locations.

Watkinson said their fundraising is at 25 per cent of their $600,000 goal, a stark contrast to last year, where they hit $580,000 with the help of kettles.

Christmas kettles are the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and help generate funds for the rest of 2021.

"Our main program that really gets funded through kettles is our community meal program, which has increased drastically over the last ten months," said Watkinson.

And time is ticking, especially with the demand so high.

There are four ways to donate to the Salvation Army:

Online

Via FillTheKettle.com, allocated by donors postal code.

By Mail or Drop-Off

Barrie Bayside Mission Centre, 16 Bayfield Street, Barrie, ON L4M 3A4

Via Telephone

705-728-3737 to donate with a credit card

For Barrie & District's Christmas Cheer, the pressure is also on. This morning they reached $155,000 of its $250,000 goal. Last year, it surpassed its goal.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, donations are more critical.

Donate to Christmas Cheer.

"We're a little more behind compared to what we'd like," said past president Ian Hocking. "But everyone is giving what they can."