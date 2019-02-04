

CTV Barrie





The charges against a 69-year-old Oro-Medonte man have been upgraded from attempted murder to first-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 10th Line in Oro-Medonte on January 30th.

Following a police investigation, Peter Vanderveen was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Lee William Lackey.

Lackey was rushed to hospital in critical condition last Wednesday and died of those injuries over the weekend.

Vanderveen appeared in a Barrie court on Monday morning.

Police say he was re-arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Vanderveen was denied bail and remains in custody with his next court date scheduled for February 19 in Orillia.