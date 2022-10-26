Charges laid in weapons call incident in Orillia

One person has been charged following a weapons investigation in Orillia involving a barricaded man with a firearm on Monday.

According to OPP, it happened on Monday, October 26th at 12:45 p.m. when a man barricaded himself inside a residence on West Street North.

Police say officers were able to contain the area where the incident occurred and arrested the individual several hours later.

OPP confirm a 33-year-old Orillia man now faces charges relating to possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).