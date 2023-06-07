Charges laid in 'targeted' shooting and home invasion in Keswick

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Introducing social media to children: How to create positive habits

With social media ever-present in modern life, figuring out when and how to introduce it to children is something every parent will have to deal with eventually. CTV's Your Morning spoke to a child-life specialist about how parents can have that conversation and be positive role models too.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver