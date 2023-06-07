Charges laid in 'targeted' shooting and home invasion in Keswick

Police arrested three individuals in connection with a shooting and attempted home invasion in Georgina last month.

York Regional Police say two suspects fired shots while trying to gain entry to a residence on Lake Drive South in Keswick in the early morning hours on May 23.

According to police, the suspects failed to get into the home and fled before officers arrived.

Five days later, police say suspects followed and shot at two victims in a vehicle driving in the area of Queensway South and Morton Avenue in Keswick late in the afternoon on May 28.

They say no one was hurt.

Several hours later, police received a call after someone allegedly entered an apartment armed with a handgun.

Police arrived and arrested a suspect, and allegedly seized a handgun.

A 30-year-old Georgina man has been charged in each incident. He faces attempted murder using a firearm, robbery and multiple weapons-related offences.

A 22-year-old Coldwater woman is charged concerning the initial incident with attempted murder using a firearm and firearms-related offences.

Another suspect, a 29-year-old Georgina woman, is also charged with armed robbery in the attempted home invasion.

Police believe the incidents were targeted, and there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information, surveillance or dash cam footage that might assist in the case to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.