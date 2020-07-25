BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly hit and run in King Township.

On Friday morning, York Regional Police discovered a car rolled onto its roof on Keele St near Cavell Ave. A deceased man and a bicycle were found nearby, but the driver was gone. Police didn’t track the suspected driver down for nearly two hours.

A 20-year-old Toronto man is now charged with dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of a crash.

Investigators believe they have identified the deceased cyclist, but need an autopsy to be certain.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the crash because police had been running speed enforcement in the area at the time.