Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run in Owen Sound after lengthy investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have laid criminal charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Owen Sound.

Police say a 44-year-old Kitchener man suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. on March 25 on Story Book Park Road.

Officers with the Grey Bruce OPP detachment arrested a 32-year-old man from West Grey following the lengthy investigation.

The accused is charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, dangerous operation causing death, operation while prohibited, and food and lodging fraud.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.

Police urge anyone with information on the deadly collision to contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.