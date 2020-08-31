BARRIE, ONT. -- Three local men have been arrested in connection with an assault in Orillia on Friday night.

Provincial police said two men were walking together along Esplanade Street when a vehicle approached them. They allege the driver and two passengers yelled profanities at the men walking and drove off.

In an online post, the man purporting to be the victim of the assault said he was targeted for holding hands with his boyfriend. He alleged that the profanities yelled at him were homophobic slurs.

Police said the vehicle returned a second time, and one of the occupants sprayed one of the men walking with beer and then threw the beer can at him.

Police said the vehicle returned a third time and stopped near the two men. This time police said the victim approached the driver, and as the two talked, the vehicle took off in an "aggressive manner dragging the male over 25 metres."

Police located the vehicle a short time later and placed the driver and two passengers under arrest.

The driver, a 25-year-old Barrie man, and the two passengers, a 21-year-old Ramara Township man and a 21-year-old Bracebridge man, face assault charges.