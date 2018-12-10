

CTV Barrie





Multiple theft charges have been laid against a 20-year-old Bradford man in connection with thefts from vehicles in Bradford.

On Friday, December 7, police executed a search warrant at an address in Bradford, and recovered stolen property from thefts on November 29 and December 1.

Police say six charges have been laid against the suspect including three counts of fraud, two counts of theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspect was released but has a court date in January.

Police are continuing to investigate the thefts in the area.