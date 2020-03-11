Charges laid in Bradford stabbing that sent Barrie man to hospital
Police are investigating a stabbing in Bradford that happened at the Four Corners at Holland St. and Simcoe Rd, on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE -- A 22-year-old man who police say was already legally barred from carrying a weapon has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Bradford.
According to police, a 30-year-old Barrie man was stabbed during a fight in downtown Bradford on March 6. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police said they found a knife at the scene.
The incident happened at the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road around 1 a.m.
The accused faces charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with conditions, among other charges.