BARRIE -- A 22-year-old man who police say was already legally barred from carrying a weapon has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Bradford.

According to police, a 30-year-old Barrie man was stabbed during a fight in downtown Bradford on March 6. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police said they found a knife at the scene.

The incident happened at the Four Corners at Holland Street and Simcoe Road around 1 a.m.

The accused faces charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with conditions, among other charges.