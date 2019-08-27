

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid nearly a year after an explosion at a construction site in Bracebridge that damaged 15 homes and displaced some residents.

The Sudbury-based company, Breaking Ground Drilling and Blasting Inc., is facing a charge as the employer for failing to ensure proper measures and procedures were carried out at the workplace on Aug. 24 last year.

A worker is also charged with failing to work in compliance with regulations at the workplace.

The Ministry of Labour laid the charges on May 17 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Crews were working on sewer and water lines when the explosion rocked Kimberly Avenue.

The powerful blast shook virtually the entire downtown core and caused extensive damage to several houses in the area. There were no injuries.

The next court date is scheduled for Oct. 9 in a Bracebridge courtroom.