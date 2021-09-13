Charges laid against man and boy involved in shooting in Georgina
A man and boy face assault and weapons charges after a dispute ended in gunfire in Georgina over the weekend.
According to police, two males were fighting, and it "escalated to the victim being shot in the leg" on Saturday night in the area of Riverglen Drive and Oakmeadow Boulevard.
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspects and victim knew each other.
Officers charged a 25-year-old Georgina man with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of weapon possession, pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
They charged a 15-year-old Georgina boy with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
It's not clear what the dispute was about, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
They ask anyone with information to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
