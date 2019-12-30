BARRIE -- An Owen Sound man accused of entering his neighbour's house uninvited and assaulting three women was arrested and charged on Sunday evening.

Police say one of the female victims had to be treated in the hospital for a broken rib. They allege the suspect also stole a pet from his neighbour's home during the incident.

He was arrested a short time later without incident.

The accused faces charges of break-and-enter, robbery and assault.