Charges laid against Barrie man after police seize $81K worth of drugs: OPP
A Barrie man faces a criminal court date for several charges laid after police executed search warrants at properties in Bruce County, Grey County, Owen Sound and Barrie.
Police say officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone with an estimated value of $81,960.
Officers also allegedly confiscated digital scales, cell phones, drug trafficking paraphernalia, Canadian and foreign cash, three vehicles, and two .22 Calibre rifles.
Police estimated the total value of the property seized to be more than $40,000.
The accused, a 60-year-old Barrie man, faces drug trafficking, weapons-related and failure to comply with probation order offences.
In all, he was charged with 14 offences.
He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound courtroom to answer to the charges at a future date.
