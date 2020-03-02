Charges laid against 71-year-old man accused of sexual assault
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 11:55AM EST
BARRIE -- A 71-year-old man has been charged after two women reported being groped at a grocery store in Richmond Hill just over a week ago.
York Regional Police say the accused followed the two women around a grocery store after bumping into them and touched their buttocks.
Police say the Richmond Hill man turned himself in late last week.
He faces several counts of sexual assault, along with criminal harassment.
He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges next month.
Officers are asking any other potential victims come forward and report the incident to police.