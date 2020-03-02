BARRIE -- A 71-year-old man has been charged after two women reported being groped at a grocery store in Richmond Hill just over a week ago.

York Regional Police say the accused followed the two women around a grocery store after bumping into them and touched their buttocks.

Police say the Richmond Hill man turned himself in late last week.

He faces several counts of sexual assault, along with criminal harassment.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges next month.

Officers are asking any other potential victims come forward and report the incident to police.