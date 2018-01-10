Featured
Charges laid after video surface of a man hitting a cat
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:24PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 2:40PM EST
A Georgina resident has been charged with animal cruelty after a video of a man hitting a cat surfaced online.
York Regional Police launched an investigation on Monday after several people contacted them about the video.
Investigators say a man can be seen striking a cat in the footage.
Officers were able to identify the man and arrested him on Tuesday night.
The 21 year old has been charged with animal cruelty and breach of probation.
The Ontario SPCA is now investigating.