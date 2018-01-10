

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Georgina resident has been charged with animal cruelty after a video of a man hitting a cat surfaced online.

York Regional Police launched an investigation on Monday after several people contacted them about the video.

Investigators say a man can be seen striking a cat in the footage.

Officers were able to identify the man and arrested him on Tuesday night.

The 21 year old has been charged with animal cruelty and breach of probation.

The Ontario SPCA is now investigating.