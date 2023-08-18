Charges laid after teen hit by vehicle in Innisfil

An Innisfil man faces charges after a teenager was struck by a vehicle in Innisfil this week.

On Wednesday, police say the 14-year-old boy was struck at a crosswalk in the Innisfil Beach Road and Adullam Avenue area just before 1 p.m.

The boy was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A 76-year-old man was subsequently charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian on Roadway.