charges laid after stabbing at Barrie, Ont. apartment complex
A man is recovering from his injuries after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Barrie Friday night.
Police were called to the 114 Anne Street complex just before 9 p.m. after reports of a man who had been injured.
"Upon arrival, it was determined that the male had been stabbed but left the scene on his own to seek medical treatment," said Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.
Leon said the man was later located by officers and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
