Charges laid after single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte on Friday.

At around 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was driving northbound on Highway 11 approaching Line 6 when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

Police say downed hydro wires fell onto the road while the vehicle and hydro pole caught fire.

Police say one occupant was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 41-year-old Belleville, Ont. man has been charged with criminal negligence - causing bodily harm and dangerous operation.