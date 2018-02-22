

CTV Barrie





An Essa Township man has been charged for allegedly duping a senior out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A financial institute contacted the OPP regarding cheques written by one of its senior clients. Police say the cheques were written for home and property care.

An investigation was launched and police determined that the services being offered were fraudulent. The estimated value of the fraud was $130,000.

The 48 year old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with fraud over $5,000.

The OPP is reminding seniors to be cautious when dealing with service providers and to always do comparative pricing.