BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have made an arrest following an investigation into reports of a 'suspicious man' in Orillia's West Ridge area on Monday.

According to police, someone reported a shady-looking man walking in the area around 6:30 yesterday morning.

Police say a fight had happened in the area that sent an Orillia man to the hospital.

A 19-year-old Orillia man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released with a future court date.

Police say the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.