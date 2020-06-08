Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Charges laid after reports of a 'suspicious man' in Orillia's West Ridge area
Orillia provincial police investigated reports of a suspicious man in the West Ridge area of the city on Mon., June 8, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have made an arrest following an investigation into reports of a 'suspicious man' in Orillia's West Ridge area on Monday.
According to police, someone reported a shady-looking man walking in the area around 6:30 yesterday morning.
Police say a fight had happened in the area that sent an Orillia man to the hospital.
A 19-year-old Orillia man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused was released with a future court date.
Police say the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.