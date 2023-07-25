Charges laid after Huntsville soccer field defaced

Two teenagers are facing charges after a soccer field in Huntsville was damaged.

Officers say they were called by a bystander around 11:30 p.m. Monday telling police two vehicles had just done numerous burnouts on a soccer field in the area of Greer Rd. and Muskoka Rd. 10.

Upon arriving the drivers were located shortly afterwards.

As a result an 18-year-old Huntsville man and a 16-year-old male teen are facing charges related to mischief. The teenager is facing additional charges related to vehicle theft and driving without a licence.

Police estimate damage to be around $50,000.

The two suspects are due to appear in court, although a date has not been set.