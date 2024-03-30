Chappell Farms spring festival returns

Chappell Farms held its annual spring festival on Saturday.

Hundreds of people came out to take in the festivities, marking the beginning of the season.

The event featured several Easter egg hunts, magic shows, and face painting.

"People are having a great time, and the sun is shining, and that is why we host this," said Pauline Chappell, Owner of Chappell Farms.

Chappell says the event gives families the opportunity to celebrate Easter weekend while also enjoying spring conditions outside.

The event wraps up on Monday.