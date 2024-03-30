BARRIE
Barrie

    • Chappell Farms spring festival returns

    Share

    Chappell Farms held its annual spring festival on Saturday.

    Hundreds of people came out to take in the festivities, marking the beginning of the season.

    The event featured several Easter egg hunts, magic shows, and face painting.

    "People are having a great time, and the sun is shining, and that is why we host this," said Pauline Chappell, Owner of Chappell Farms.

    Chappell says the event gives families the opportunity to celebrate Easter weekend while also enjoying spring conditions outside.

    The event wraps up on Monday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News