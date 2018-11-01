

CTV Barrie





New legislation is now in effect that will change how police record checks are conducted in Ontario.

Starting November 1, only criminal convictions that have yet to be pardoned will show up in criminal record checks, under the ‘police record checks reform act’ passed by the previous Wynne government.

These checks are most often done to screen job applicants, housing applications and for various other purposes.

The new legislation means police cannot disclose any non-criminal interactions individuals have had with police, including incidents where officers respond to a mental health crisis.