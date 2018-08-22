Barrie transit is getting a boost in its service, with new late hours and an express route to meet the demand of Georgian College students.

The changes will begin in September with a new late-night weekend bus loop. One bus will circle the city hourly. Barrie’s supervisor of transit operations, Jason Zimmerman says the bus will start and end the loop in the downtown.

“It’s going to run around Blake Street, Johnson Street, around Georgian Drive, up around Livingstone and through Letitia Heights. It’s directly connecting those areas of the city in the north end to and from downtown Barrie.”

Zimmerman says the late night service will run as late as 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The city is also launching a new express route that will run Monday through Friday.

The express bus will have some stops along the route, but the trip is expected to be shortened from 35 minutes to less than 20 minutes.

The express bus will start running on September 4, with the new late night loop beginning on September 7. The city says it’s not just for college students, people who work late nights will also benefit.