Chance of snow expected in parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Parts of Simcoe Muskoka could experience snowfall on Wednesday.
According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries for Simcoe County sometime in the afternoon.
Snowfall is expected in Muskoka Wednesday, but Environment Canada says it should end late this morning.
Environment Canada says there is a chance that the expected snowfall could turn into a rain shower.
Sun is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
