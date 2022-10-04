Chalking one up for safety
Barrie’s Fire and Emergency Service (BFES) has come up with a fun way to play with chalk while learning about fire safety.
During the week of Oct. 9 to 15, families and teachers are encouraged to draw out their fire escape plan using sidewalk chalk and submit a photo of it to BFES for a chance to win a prize. The prize pack includes an Android Tablet with a case, smoke alarm, CO alarm, kitchen fire extinguisher, Sparky toy and more.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents can pick up a free chalk kit at any of the following locations (or use your own chalk):
- Allandale Recreation Centre – 190 Bayview Drive
- Barrie Public Library
- Downtown Branch – 60 Worsley Street
- Holly Branch – 555 Essa Road
- Painswick Branch – 48 Dean Avenue
- East Bayfield Community Centre – 80 Livingstone Street East
- Peggy Hill Team Community Centre – 171 Mapleton Avenue
- City Hall – 70 Collier Street, 1st Floor
Residents can also participate by downloading the activities online.
To enter the contest:
- Draw a fire escape plan on your driveway or sidewalk.
- Take picture(s) of the artwork.
- Share it with BFES on Facebook (@BarrieFireService) or Twitter (@Barrie_Fire), email to Fire.Prevention@barrie.ca or drop it off in-person at BFES headquarters (155 Dunlop St W).
Submissions received by Oct. 14 will be entered into a random draw. The winner will be announced via BFES social media channels on Oct. 15.
Fire Prevention Week is held annually to encourage children, adults, and teachers to learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.
This year’s theme is Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.
