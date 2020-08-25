BARRIE, ONT. -- A devastating fire broke out at a century barn in Meaford on Tuesday.

It's believed the blaze started in a workshop attached to the barn.

Firefighters battled the massive fire along Meaford Townline, bringing in water tankers to assist.

The workshop is a 6,000 square foot private business where heavy equipment and trucks are stored.

No one was injured, but the workshop and barn are complete losses.

The fire is not considered suspicious.