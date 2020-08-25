Advertisement
Century barn destroyed by fire in Meaford
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:02PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:54PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A devastating fire broke out at a century barn in Meaford on Tuesday.
It's believed the blaze started in a workshop attached to the barn.
Firefighters battled the massive fire along Meaford Townline, bringing in water tankers to assist.
The workshop is a 6,000 square foot private business where heavy equipment and trucks are stored.
No one was injured, but the workshop and barn are complete losses.
The fire is not considered suspicious.
