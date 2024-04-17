Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot reno begins

Boaters in Orillia are encouraged to make Canada Day celebration plans.

Until then, the reconstruction of the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot is underway; however, although it is anticipated to be complete by July 1, it depends on project milestones and weather conditions.

The $1.5 million project aims to improve public parking opportunities, enhance the parkland configuration, improve pedestrian safety, and provide additional resting and picnic areas close to the boat launch and waterfront.

"The Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot reconstruction taking place this spring will provide a new, multi-purpose area for park users and boaters to enjoy safely. We look forward to its completion to kick off the summer boating season," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

During reconstruction, the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot and boat launch will be fenced and closed off to the public entrance until completion.

The waterfront boardwalk at the lake's edge will remain open and usable for pedestrians and cyclists. The trail will need to be closed during the period of construction; however, detours will be in place.

The Collins Drive Boat Launch at 425 Collins Dr. is available for boat launching, and the dock is expected to be installed in the next few weeks. Boaters are reminded that the Collins Drive Boat Launch is in shallow water and is to be used at your own risk.

The city's Boat Trailer Parking Program will start for the season on May 15 and is in effect seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 15.

Orillia residents and those who pay taxes directly to the city can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a 2024 Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit.

The city's website and social media channels will provide updates on the project's status.