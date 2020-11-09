BARRIE, ONT. -- A virtual Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic will support children with disabilities and their families from the safety of their homes.

The late Dale Hawerchuk's son, Eric Hawerchuk, is helping support Easter Seals children and his dad's memory.

"Easter Seals meant so much to my dad, and before he passed, he said to make sure that those Easter Seals kids are taken care of, and that's what we're trying to do," he said.

Easter Seals helps provide vital and expensive equipment for children living with special needs and offers respite to their families.

"Our families are going to food banks. Our families have been laid off. Our kids need equipment that they're not getting, and that equipment means dignity, freedom and independence," said Charlene Myke, Barrie/Simcoe County Easter Seals.