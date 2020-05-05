BARRIE -- It won't come as any surprise that graduation ceremonies for students with the Simcoe County District School Board have been cancelled.

The school board confirmed the cancellation of grad ceremonies, commencements and year-end celebrations on Tuesday.

School staff are looking into options, including virtual ones, that would allow students to recognize the milestone, but no details have been provided.

"Although the year-end celebrations will look differently from what we had originally planned, we are committed to acknowledging the hard work and achievement of our students before the end of this school year."

The school board says that with schools closed until at least May 31, the decision had to be made to protect the safety of students, staff and their families.