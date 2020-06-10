BARRIE, ONT. -- Canada Day celebrations will be done a little differently this year in Blue Mountain Village, Collingwood and the Town of the Blue Mountains.

“We promise to entertain you in the safety of your homes with great acts performing from some of the most beautiful destinations in our region,” said Patti Kendall, director of Marketing and Events for the Blue Mountain Village Association.

The Canada Day from Peak to Shore celebrations will be streamed virtually from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1 on peaktoshore.ca.

The event will also serve as a tribute to front-line workers.

“It’s important for us to come together as a community to celebrate Canada Day, support each other and pay tribute to our front-line workers and everyday heroes. This show will have elements of each and be fun for the whole family," said Dean Collver, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture.

The full line-up for the event has yet to be announced.