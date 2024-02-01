Celebration of Life set for Alliston man found dead after mysterious disappearance

A visitation and Celebration of Life are scheduled for an Alliston man whose body was found two weeks after he mysteriously disappeared.

"I prayed that he'd be found. Of course, I was praying for a different outcome," said William Schernhammer's mother, Rachelle Schernhammer following the news his remains had been found.

The 24-year-old was last seen shortly after midnight on January 12 after his family said he went out for cigarettes and then was dropped off by Gabriel Dicecco at an intersection near his home.

Family and friends took swift action after Schernhammer went missing, putting up posters and a $1,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, Dicecco was charged with obstructing a peace officer and indignity to a body on the days surrounding Schernhammer's disappearance.

Rachelle Schernhammer said Dicecco and her son had been friends for a decade.

"It's very confusing to me, and it's very hurtful to know that he may have been involved," she said in an interview with CTV News last month.

Police have not confirmed whether the charges against Dicecco are in relation to Schernhammer's disappearance.

The visitation for William Schernhammer is scheduled for Tuesday at the Drury Funeral Centre on Victoria Street East in Alliston.

The Celebration of Life will occur the following day on what would have been William Schernhammer's 25th birthday at the Alliston Pentecostal Church on Highway 89.