A celebration life is planned for an Orillia man who died in last week’s Hydro One helicopter crash in eastern Ontario.

Family and friends will get together on Dec. 28 at Steam Whistle Brewing in Toronto for the sombre celebration of James Baragar. Guests are being encouraged to write down memories or bring in photos of Baragar. They will be used to create a scrapbook for his children.

The 39 year old was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Tweed, Ont. on Thursday. The crash killed Baragar and three others. He had been with the company since 2009.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Baragar’s partner Jacqueline Paczay wrote, “I was lucky to share half of my life with this man who I loved with all of my heart. Jamie and I recently had a conversation about how we wanted our lives to be celebrated after death.”

The Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue an update on the crash on Thursday.