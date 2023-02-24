Celebrating winter at Seguin. Ont.'s annual Sled Dog Mail Run

Dozens of dogs will bring a 100-year-old tradition back to the trail this week.

Celebrating its 38th year running the dog-sled event, Seguin Township is hosting the 17-kilometre Seguin Sled Dog Mail Run across frozen lakes and through the forest to reach the waiting postmaster at the end of the trail.

"Historically, it was a real asset before the motorized vehicle," said Valerie lancovich, communications specialist with the township of the old-fashioned mail delivery service.

In 1925, Iancovitch said the city of Nome, Alaska, was saved by a diphtheria antitoxin delivered by dog sled known as the Great Race of Mercy.

Now the run is for fun, and the letters delivered by the teams are written by school children and visitors to the event, she said.

"We are delighted to bring the event back in full swing this year," said Dominique O'Brien, Seguin Township's director of community services.

The 2021 and 2022 versions of the event were more scaled-back celebrations due to the pandemic, she said.

"We have 12 fabulous teams joining us to run the trails and lots of activities for our guests," O'Brien said.

The mail run is an invitational event for the sledders, who arrive from Ohio, Virginia and across Ontario.

Musher Rebecca Haase is bringing her huskies north from Buffalo, New York and is thrilled to join the tradition for her second consecutive year.

"Getting to be out on this beautiful trail with my best friends exploring the lakes and forests of Ontario is the most amazing thing I've been privileged to do in mushing," Haase said.

Crowds gather at the start, end, and along the route to watch the run and cheer on the teams. The event wraps in the village of Rosseau with a lunch, bonfire, and free sled dog rides for visitors.

Festivities, including vendors, demos and activities, will kick off at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Humphrey Community Centre. Opening ceremonies start at 9:45 am.