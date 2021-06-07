BARRIE, ONT. -- From kindergarten to college, graduations are milestone events that should be recognized.

CTV News Barrie wants to help celebrate the Graduates of 2021, sponsored by Paul Sadlon Motors.

Here's what you need to do:

Send in a picture of the graduate, be sure to include:

Graduate's name; School attended; Future plans if graduating high school or college; A brief message of congratulations from family/friends.

Submit a Graduation 2021 picture here.

Please note: A parent or legal guardian must submit photos on behalf of graduating students under the age of 18.

Thank you for sharing your photos to help CTV News Barrie and Paul Sadlon Motors celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of the Class of 2021.

Photo Gallery: Class of 2021