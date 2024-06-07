Celebrating Seniors Month across Barrie

The sun is shining, the grass is green, and across Ontario, seniors are being celebrated.

June is recognized as Seniors Month and is dedicated to recognizing older adults and the contributions they have made to our community.

"Seniors Month is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions past and present of seniors to the city of Barrie," said Kate Ellis, manager of recreation & culture programs.

"Our many activities this year are a reflection of how much the city values our seniors and appreciates the significant role they play in our community," she said.

This year's Seniors Month activities include:

Saturday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parkview Community Centre

Parkview 55+ Trunk Sale (Rain or shine) – Free

Stop by this large community outdoor garage sale, open to all. Proceeds go to Parkview 55+ Centre.

Monday, June 10, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Parkview Community Centre

55+ Try It; Parkview Walking Group – Free

Join a group and walk along the lakeshore trail leaving from Parkview Centre front doors. Wear comfortable clothing and good walking shoes. Walking poles are provided.

Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parkview Community Centre

Parkview Centre 50th Anniversary -- Free

Everyone is welcome to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Parkview 55+ Centre. A full day of activities includes a craft show and tearoom. Activities, dignitaries and more.

Wednesday, June 19, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Allandale Recreation Centre

55+ Try It: Carpet Bowling – Free

Carpet bowling is like lawn bowling or bocce played on a large indoor carpet. Great for all abilities.

Thursday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southshore Community Centre

Seniorlicious – A taste of retirement: $10 per person. Call ahead to register at 705-737-0755 for this spectacular event full of good food, dancing and entertainment.

Barrie encourages individuals 65 and older to take advantage of free transit on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year. A valid photo ID must be presented upon boarding.

Funding for 55+ Centre events, including Seniors Month, is provided in part by the province of Ontario.