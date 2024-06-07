BARRIE
Barrie

    • Celebrating Seniors Month across Barrie

    Staying socially active is one of the key ways to boost wellbeing as we age, according to new U.K. research. (Jacob Wackerhausen/Istock.com) Staying socially active is one of the key ways to boost wellbeing as we age, according to new U.K. research. (Jacob Wackerhausen/Istock.com)
    Share

    The sun is shining, the grass is green, and across Ontario, seniors are being celebrated.

    June is recognized as Seniors Month and is dedicated to recognizing older adults and the contributions they have made to our community.

    "Seniors Month is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the tremendous contributions past and present of seniors to the city of Barrie," said Kate Ellis, manager of recreation & culture programs.

    "Our many activities this year are a reflection of how much the city values our seniors and appreciates the significant role they play in our community," she said.

    This year's Seniors Month activities include:

    Saturday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parkview Community Centre

    Parkview 55+ Trunk Sale (Rain or shine) – Free

    Stop by this large community outdoor garage sale, open to all.  Proceeds go to Parkview 55+ Centre.

    Monday, June 10, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.  Parkview Community Centre

    55+ Try It; Parkview Walking Group – Free

    Join a group and walk along the lakeshore trail leaving from Parkview Centre front doors. Wear comfortable clothing and good walking shoes. Walking poles are provided.

    Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parkview Community Centre 

    Parkview Centre 50th Anniversary -- Free

    Everyone is welcome to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Parkview 55+ Centre. A full day of activities includes a craft show and tearoom. Activities, dignitaries and more.

    Wednesday, June 19, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Allandale Recreation Centre

    55+ Try It: Carpet Bowling – Free

    Carpet bowling is like lawn bowling or bocce played on a large indoor carpet. Great for all abilities.

    Thursday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southshore Community Centre

    Seniorlicious – A taste of retirement: $10 per person. Call ahead to register at 705-737-0755 for this spectacular event full of good food, dancing and entertainment.

    Barrie encourages individuals 65 and older to take advantage of free transit on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year. A valid photo ID must be presented upon boarding.

    Funding for 55+ Centre events, including Seniors Month, is provided in part by the province of Ontario.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News