It’s a rite of passage for most teens and one of the most memorable moments of their high school experience.

And on Friday, hundreds of students who may never have had the chance to attend prom, enjoyed an afternoon they won’t soon forget.

“A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to go to prom when they have developmental disabilities, so we try to provide that for them,” said Heather Janes, a Life Skills teacher at Barrie North.

This is the seventh year the school has invited Life Skills high school students from across Simcoe County to dance the day away with a real prom experience in a safe, accepting environment.

The entire school came together to help the special needs students get primped and primed for the event.

“We get the cosmetology class to do hair and makeup, and our tech class, they do the music, the family studies make a lot of the cupcakes for us, and we have a ton of student volunteers,” explained Janes.

For student volunteer Regan McKay, it was worth the work to see everyone enjoying themselves. “It makes me feel so happy seeing them like this because this is what we wanted. We wanted them to be happy and smile and have a great time, so seeing that makes me happy.”

For those who had the chance to celebrate with their peers, it was all about hitting the dance floor.

“I’m looking forward to dancing out there and doing some breakdances!”

Nine schools came together under one roof to celebrate inclusiveness, accessibility and of course, have a lot of fun.

Organizers say they are already planning the 2020 Life Skills Prom.