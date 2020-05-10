BARRIE -- Mother's Day is always about the mothers - a day to thank all moms around the world. Normally they would be taken out and spoiled, but that was not possible this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.

There were still hugs and kisses, but just not the same we're used to giving. Long-distance hugs and kisses through windows at many retirement homes were a common site today.

Steve Butts, his wife and two kids stopped off at his mother's house in Barrie today to say happy Mother's Day.

"We made some hugs that are the length of our arms that they can kind of wrap around your waist," says Butts, "you know it's not the real thing, but it's the best we can do for now right?"

Nianne Foley was seen visiting her mother, Annie, at her Grove street residence on Sunday. Annie is 101. Nianne says the best part of the day is when she gets to see pictures of her new great-grandson.

"Oh, she just loves seeing him. She just wishes she could get over there and give him a hug," says Nianne.

With strict distancing rules still in place, it's been an awkward kind of day. That was obvious when the mother and daughter exchanged loving kisses through the glass window. The 101-year-old said, "She didn't like the exchange because she didn't want to eat the screen between them."

Many people could be seen picking up flowers and cards for mom at the last minute today.

It turned out to a busy day for some restaurants that have been reduced to take out.

Cora’s in Barrie had its busiest day since province-wide rules forced it only to offer pick up or delivery.

As for all the dads out there, get ready, you're on deck next month for Father's Day.