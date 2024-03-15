Celebrate Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland
Midland's Butter Tart Festival is ranked among Ontario's Top 100 festivals and events for the fourth consecutive year.
"Midland has become synonymous with butter tarts, and we are very proud that our festival has been included on this list," said Mayor Bill Gordon.
The festival was ranked by the Festivals and Events Ontario IMAGINE Conference Awards Gala held last month.
This year's Butter Tart Festival in Midland is scheduled for June 8.
Festival attendees can enjoy 200,000 mouthwatering delicacies, free complimentary shuttle service, bicycle valet, food trucks, and live music.
Over 200 local vendors and shops will participate in the downtown and waterfront marketplaces, offering a wide variety of treats for everyone to enjoy.
"Our festival celebrates something uniquely Canadian—the butter tart," said Karen Mealing, manager of culture and community for the Town of Midland.
The event will also feature an Egg Farmers of Ontario Butter Tart Contest, where six amateur and professional bakers will battle to create the best butter tart.
This competition consists of two categories: Traditional Butter Tarts and Wild Style. Participants will present their tarts for the audience to taste.
To participate in this competition, you must complete the registration before May 24.
